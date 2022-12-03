In anticipation of the tenth first leg Igor snatches the three points at Bartoccini’s home. Injury for Poulter who comes out in the fourth set on a stretcher
Perugia-Novara 1-3 (20-25, 15-25, 25-23, 26-28)
—
Success of Igor Gorgonzola Novara, who overcame Perugia in four sets, thus gaining the eighth victory in ten races. It was a hard-fought match for long stretches, with Stefano Lavarini’s sextet suffering in some stretches in the PalaBarton desert, only to win at the end of a hard-fought fourth set. In the first set Novara extended in the initial part thanks to an inspired Karakurt (6 points in the set), without however being able to detach Perugia, which came closer to 11-12 on Nwakalor’s series of jokes and then even advanced on 18-17 thanks to a magnificent ace from Dilfer. The situation remained balanced until 20-20, then Novara had a break of five points, closing the fraction (20-25) with a peremptory block by Chirichella on Galic. In the second set (Perugia with Galic replacing Samedi) Novara, thanks to the magnificent direction of Poulter and with Danesi and Chrichella punctual in attack, extended up to 1-9, immediately putting a mortgage on the conquest of the fraction and despite the changes on the other side decided by Matteo Bertini, the trend did not change and Novara went on to close with the last point (15-25) which came with a foul on the net in Perugia.
Reaction
—
In the third set (Perugia with Bartolini, Avenia and Samedi instead of Polder, Dilfer and Galic) there was a better balance, with Perugia finding itself ahead at 8-7 and then extending to 11-8 (ace of Gardini). Novara was equalized again at 13-13, but Perugia extended again at 18-15, remaining ahead at 23-19. Then Novara, led by the former Carcaces, reached parity at 23-23 with a break. But a mistake in the serve and a foul at the net gave Perugia the set (25-23). Still balance at the start of the fourth quarter, with Perugia ahead on 7-6 and then on 14-9 (after an invasion by Novara and an attack by Lazic). At 17-11 there was a comeback attempt by Lavarini’s girls. At 18-14 there was Poulter’s knee injury (she left the playing field on a stretcher and was replaced by Battistoni), but Perugia did not take advantage of it and so Novara, dragged by Chirichella (Mvp and 14 total points for her ) and Karakurt (best scorer of the match with 21 points) tied at 23-23. Then after three match points canceled by the Piedmontese, the match ended (26-28) with an ace from Battistoni herself.
