Two initial sets in an extra-large version had given the impression that Scandocci would have handled the matter quickly. In that first hour the Tuscan team had done their own thing, raging in attack with the irrepressible Antropova, Zhu and Pietrini. Then Bergamo – which on 6-14 in the first set had lost Cagnin, injured to an ankle – woke up from the torpor and kept up the blow to the opponents, imposing itself in the third set thanks to an overflowing Lanier. In the end, Scandicci – who in turn lost central Alberti to injury at the start of the fourth set – also won the three points, but at the price of some probably unforeseen effort. Volley Bergamo thus interrupts a series that had seen it score points in the last seven games (five wins and two defeats in the tie-break), but confirms that it has its own distinct identity. During the match, coach Micoli made abundant use of the bench, replacing the injured Cagnin with Partenio and the opposite Lorrayna with Frosini. Barbolini, on the other hand, limited himself to exchanging Alberti for the young Guidi, having Alhassan out, again due to injury Ildo Serantoni

Florence-Milan 0-3 (19-25, 25-27, 21-25)

—

With a solid performance and excellent management of the lead Milan emerges victorious from the challenge in Florence and takes home three points with a clear 3-0. The team coached by Gaspari, even without Thompson, today in the pits, got off to a strong start right away, finding themselves over 11-15 after a mistake by Herbots. Florence has a wave of pride and manages to bring himself back up to 17-18. thanks to an ace from Cambi. After the time out called by Gaspari all the value of Vero Volley emerges with Stevanovic and Folie protagonists and with Stysiak ready to block Knollema on the set point (19-25). The second set reserves great emotions. Milan tries to stretch to 2-0 and 17-20 for the Lombards, the situation seems compromised for Florence. But then there is a first mini partial of 2-0 for the Bisontines. On the score of 22-23, an error in reconstruction by Guiducci seems to compromise the fate of the blues, who however rely on Herbots to cancel two set points. On the fourth, a lucky ace from Folie arrives, with tape help, which definitively directs the game. In the third set Milan practically always ahead until obtaining a maximum advantage of more than six (15-21) after a mistake in attack by Nwakalor. Bisonte’s opposite wakes up late, scoring 7 personal points in the third set, but which his team doesn’t need to go to the fourth. The exclamation point comes from Folie with yet another winning attack in a game always played at a high pace from the center of Vero Volley. For Milan, the fight for the second position continues with Scandicci and Novara. Florence sees reduced hopes of reaching eighth place, also because in Santo Stefano they will have to contend with Savino Del Bene in a very difficult derby on paper. Stephen Del Corona