After the regular season, second place for Novara. Playoffs to start next weekend

Bergamo-Conegliano 0-3

(13-25 26-28 16-25)

Party for two. Conegliano wins and secures first place in the regular season (3-0), Bergamo toasts to salvation as the antagonists fail in the overtaking operation. Widely predictable ending, on the Orobic side, from the feeling of liberation from a weight so big. With the Venetian battleship which, for its part, claims its caliber not comparable to the presence of an opponent who, as we said once, could only hope to keep “the ear to the radio” waiting for good news. That have arrived. With bated breath, with some tumble and ghost too many who put a massive (and avoidable, 6 points out of 6 left in direct clashes with Trento in the first place) dose of gall in the queue. At the end it is honey for both contenders.

On the day of the providential return to 100% of capacity, the Palasport orobico has been transformed into a frame-tribute both for the hosts and for the catalyst guests as few in terms of appeal. One above all? Lapalissiano: Paola Egonu, in the last regular season in Italy who does not decelerate even by mistake, for a long time her superiority is evident that, alone, it is worth the price of the ticket. The match? In respect of the horsepower in the engine. Just to give an idea, the battleship’s departure is characterized by 90% in reception, by 71% in attack with Fahr who immediately puts in precious minutes and also 100% (4 points) and Plummer who prints 85% with 6 points . Bergamo closes at 13 and more than this difficult to expect if the Venetians reach certain performance peaks. But the rossoblùs are not at all compliant and also thanks to an enthralling audience they also place a couple of breaks at the restart and then also have the strength to go back up from 20-23. After two unused set balls, however, it is a double wall by Fahr on Lanier who fixes the 0-2. However, what makes a sensation at the moment is the score recorded by Paola Egonu because if it is not a record, we are close to it: 15 points with 71%, on the edge of science fiction. After having slightly wavered in the previous period, Imoco re-establishes the values ​​and immediately puts the 4-0 and then triggers the solo detonated by Sylla. But it is at 10 pm that, with the news of Monza over Trento, Bergamo finds its victory. The one that is worth staying in A1 while Conegliano increases the laps and presents himself, at the top as well as as favorite, in the post season and in the championship race. With the visiting fans cheering in Bergamo (chapeau!) And the rossoblùs in the corners to celebrate with the Nobility. See also A rapper finds his dog again, he doesn't pay the reward: Sturridge condemned

Trentino-Monza 0-3

(22-25, 22-25, 27-29)

Monza remains on the podium of this regular season, placing the final success that is worth the relegation of the Delta Despar Trentino. The 3-0 at the foot of the Dolomites, in fact, condemns Matteo Bertini’s yellow and blue team to return to A2 after two years in the top flight. And now warm and delicate days will open: in the week the future of the Trentino team will be traced and there is talk of a sensational turning point coming. In the field the 20 points of van Hecke and 13 of Davyskiba were decisive, while in the ranks of a Delta Despar that did not give up until the end, the 29 points in two of the Piani-Rivero couple were not enough: 14 for the opposite and 15 for the spiker.

At the start, the sextets are the ones expected on the eve and until 12-12 it’s a good battle. Monza manages to find greater effectiveness in attack with his high ball, Trento looks for a lot of Plans but as soon as the Brianza stretch (13-16) coach Bertini has to call time-out. The guests manage to find the flicker of 14-20, the Delta tries to resist but in the final set only manages to halve the gap. Practically the same script can be seen in the second part, in which the Delta Despar manages to stay in the wake of the guests in the first part of the set. Piani and Rivero are the main points of reference for Raskie when it comes to attacking, but Monza extends (17-21) just when he serves. It is the foot strike on the accelerator which, in fact, mortgages the second partial for Monza. The third set is then the emblem of balance: with the two sextets arm in arm practically from start to finish, with stretches and counter stretches on both sides. Monza closes the game at the advantages, while Trento has to savor the bitter taste of relegation. See also Confirmed days and times for the last double date of the Conmebol qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Chieri-Novara 0-3

(12-25, 19-25, 21-25)

A practically one-way derby the one between Reale Mutua Fenera Chieri and Igor Gorgonzola Novara which in the end wins with a sharp 0-3, and which certainly does not reflect the first leg match played only 10 days ago. A season finale worthy of the best TV series, first of all because it was a derby, finally played in front of 100% of the PalaFenera audience, as well as in all Italian sports halls, and then because it decides the fate of both teams for the final classification, in view of the playoffs.

In the first set Chieri starts contracted and suffers the initial 1-4 to then slowly begin to find his own game, albeit always forced to chase his opponents. Definitely not very exciting numbers for the biancoblù girls who close with an effective attack percentage even in negative and must surrender on 12-25 under the blows of Bosetti and Karakurt in the first place. A not so different start even in the second set, when coach Bregoli has to call his second discretionary time-out already at 6-10 to try to contain the extension of the Novara team. After having decidedly revised the roster, both in the spikers and central wards, the hosts manage to go as far as -1 (18-19), but it is precisely in the final part of the set that Novara expresses its game and thus conquers the second. partial 19-25, mainly taking advantage of reception and defense. See also Sheva against the Gasp model, challenge against the great ex at Ferraris

The third set starts in a draw with Chieri able to find even his first advantage of the whole match on 8-6. Novara immediately responds with a break that brings them back in very few exchanges three points ahead, completely overturning the situation and the spirits of the building. Still turnover among the biancoblù ranks that resist the opponent’s push but never manage to find the right inertia to overcome the disadvantage and respond in tone to the fundamentals. Eventually the guests close 21-25. The MVP award ends with Ebrar Karakurt who contributes, with 17 points and 41% in attack, to the conquest of the three fundamental points up for grabs in this last day of the regular season.