Imoco and Savino del Bene don’t slow down, a debut to forget for Parisi on the Bisonte bench

Prosecco Doc Imoco opens the new year in the same way it closed the old one: a three-point victory that allows it to widen the margin of advantage over its pursuers, while waiting for the entire program of the first day of return. The Busto Arsizio e-work opens 2023 with a home success in three sets, ruining the debut of the great ex Carlo Parisi, on his debut on the bench of the remodeled Bisonte. Scandicci beats Perugia and keeps pace with the top teams. For the Umbrians, however, nothing new under the sun, they will have to fight to the last to win salvation.

BERGAMO-CONEGLIANO 0-3 (21-25, 17-25, 26-28) — In anticipation of Bergamo, the champions of Italy and the world respect the prediction, imposing themselves by virtue of a superiority which, however, Volley Bergamo was able to counter by playing a match of considerable intensity. Suffice it to say that in the third, final set, the Orobics had two set-balls available (on 24-22) and only surrendered to the Italian and world champions at the third match-point. Dell’Imoco (from whose initial line-up Santarelli decides to keep out the two starting central players De Kruijf and Lubian by deploying Fahr and Squarcini in their place (De Kruijf will enter the third set), especially likes the lucid direction by Wolosz and the overflow in attack by Haak, Plummer and Gennari herself.The Volley Bergamo, as mentioned, expresses itself on a respectable level, opposing the overwhelming efficiency of the Venetian attackers with an awaited defensive organization and a counterattack in which the central Butigan and Srufi excel, in addition to usual Lanier. Ildo Serantoni

Busto Arsizio-Florence 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-20) — With Britt Herbots new captain of the Tuscans, the initial balance is broken by the crescendo of Musso’s busts who, on the serve turn of a Degradi in ball (5 points), make the break (13-9) which will prove to be decisive: the 25-19 takes place in the 28th minute on Omoruyi’s attack. The five fans of Florence (“Ferocious pelicans: we were there, we are, we will be there”) once in Lombardy try to make themselves heard in the fiery and warm Arena bustocca (almost 2000 spectators), but on the field the butterflies, pushed by Omoruyi and Zakchaiou (71% in attack for the Cypriot), manage to manage the crucial moments better than the bisontine (Nwakalor and Graziani block well): it follows – on Strigot’s smash – a deserved 25-19 in 26′. With the match channeled on the home tracks, with a large representation of players from Futura Volley (A2) as a backdrop, Uyba completes the work: Graziani’s out attack gives the point of 25-20 in 27′. For Musso’s butterflies, with Lloyd sending top scorer Omoruyi (16), Zakchaiou (13) and Rosamaria (10) into double figures, it’s already time to think about the away match in Slovenia: Tuesday 10 January, at 6 pm, is in fact, the first leg of the second round of Cev against Nova KBM Branik Maribor is scheduled. For Herbots’ bisontines (15 points), in their fifth defeat in a row (albeit with extenuating circumstances…), news from the market is expected: coach Parisi, highly acclaimed even at the end of the game by the Bustocchi fans, will have a lot to work on. (Mattia Brazzelli Lualdi) See also Vuelta a España LIVE, stage 11: follow the Spanish round minute by minute

Scandicci-Perugia 3-0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-19) — Full rocket start for Scandicci which begins 2023 in a caterpillar version, overcoming Perugia with a clear 3-0 at Palazzo Wanny. Not even the time to sit down before Barbolini’s team finds itself on 13-4. Perugia makes a lot of mistakes, too much to tell the truth, and the home team extends further up to 19-5, with fluency, thanks to two good batting rounds by Belien and Di Iulio. It is only at this moment that the Umbrians try to enter the match, only to give up on the 25-13 signed by Belien. Good performance in the first fraction of the two central Scandiccesi, Belien precisely, and Alberti (4 points each). Welcome game. That’s what we can say at the start of the second set, when there’s finally a point-to-point fight, even if the balance doesn’t last until the end of the set. Savino leaves her sword aside and begins to shoot foil. Many soft touches first by Pietrini, then by Zhu Ting which serve to trace a first furrow with the opponents. All triggered by great defenses of Castillo. Gardini, often sought out by Avenia, tries to keep her ship afloat, even Guerra and Lazic wake up at least in part. In the long run, however, the substantial differences in personnel that exist, objectively, between these two teams re-emerge and above all the star of Zhu Ting begins to shine, the only truly untouchable for Barbolini (even if the last point of the partial is an ace from Antropova). Bertini tries the Samedy move at the start of the third set, with Guerra out and Lazic moved to play the spiker, but once again Zhu Ting immediately takes the stage with three consecutive points between attack and block. Pietrini and Antropova from the sides begin to collect winning attacks. The match doesn’t have much to tell and is heading towards a 3-0 that seemed written from the first set. MVP Castillo, great in defense and in reception, while Antropova is the best scorer with 15 points. (Stefano Del Corona) See also Major Roma, what a victory for Lebron and Galan: Di Nenno and Navarro knocked out in 3 sets

MACERATA-NOVARA 1-3 (21-25, 18-25, 26-24, 18-25) — Novara continues its run in the top rankings, Macerata starts the second round with a convincing performance that puts it back on track for salvation. The Marches kept up with their strongest opponents by prolonging the match and showing signs of recovery thanks to the additions of Dijkema and Aelbrecht. What makes the difference is the experience and power of the Piedmontese attack led by Karakurt (mvp) and Carcaces top scorer with 24 points, in addition to the decisive Danish shots. In the Piedmontese ranks, Carlotta Cambi completes the setter department for the current season, replacing the injured Jordyn Poulter. Macerata immediately relies on two of the three new players who have arrived, the setter Dijkema and the central Aelbrecht. Very hard-fought first set, with Lavarini’s formation showing all its power in attack while Macerata appears much more combative and determined than the previous outings. Partial to elastic, with Novara who often tries to escape (14-18) with the Cbf able however to always return in the slipstream of the opponents. Who go on to conquer four set balls, closing in the second with Carcaces. Second part that approaches Macerata well but then ends up making too many mistakes favoring the Piedmontese who, down 7-5, put in a dry break (7-1) which overturns the inertia of a part that saw Novara in trouble in the first exchanges . Igor Gorgonzola relies on his experience, the strength of his attack and a serve that returns to being pungent to regain control of the match (11-17) in the presence of a Cbf Balducci who this time instead falls apart under the blows of Novara. Third who sees Cbf playing at the same level as Igor Gorgonzola thanks to a good blocking and attacking effectiveness which facilitates the break which is worth 12-7. Novara suffers but thanks to Karakurt’s turn to serve, he completely resets the disadvantage by returning to the game (16-17). Final in the sprint: Karakurt and above all Danesi launch Igor Gorgonzola, the Cbf cancels two match balls and at the first opportunity closes with Abbott for the set which reopens the challenge. Balducci also very fast in the fourth with a 4-0 that annihilates a Novara still stunned by the lost set. Macerata doesn’t take advantage of the moment, runs into a series of gratuitous mistakes that help Novara’s break (8-0) which overturns the score. To break the balance is the ace of Danesi and the block of Ituma that make Igor Gorgonzola escape towards a more sweaty victory than expected. (Mauro Giustozzi) See also Egonu: "Other than a record, you win with the team. Italy is number 1"

January 7, 2023 (change January 7, 2023 | 22:37)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#women #Conegliano #Novara #Busto #Scandicci #home