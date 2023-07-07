At about 7 on theA1 Milan-Naples motorway, in the section between Fabro and Orvieto in the direction of Rome, there is a queue of 7 km for a heavy vehicle on fire at km 439. Firefighters are currently working to extinguish the vehicle at the site of the accident, while mechanical assistance, patrols from the Traffic Police and personnel from the Fiano trunk office of Autostrade per l’Italia have also intervened.

At the moment, traffic is only in one lane at the site of the event. Alternatively, vehicles headed towards Rome are advised to exit at Fabro, take the ordinary road system and then return to the motorway at Orvieto. For long journeys, it is advisable to take the Valdichiana exit earlier, follow the Siena-Bettolle link, then take the E45 towards Orte from which to return to the motorway.