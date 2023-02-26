Tragedy on the A1, where this morning, shortly after 7, near Calenzano (Florence), a lorry skidded and lost control, going off the road. The truck, with a large trailer loaded with fruit and vegetables, broke through the barriers of the motorway viaduct. A flight of several metres, which led to the subsequent crash on the provincial road below and to the explosion.

The driver of the truck, trapped in the passenger compartment, was found dead by firefighters. The provincial road 107 of via di Legri was closed to traffic, to allow firefighters to put out the flames. Also on site were 118 and road personnel. Further investigations are underway to reconstruct the accident.