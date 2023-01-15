With videoThe A1 motorway was completely closed for some time on Sunday near Bathmen due to a police action. Numerous police officers pulled over a taxi and forced the occupants to get out, because one of them was said to have a ‘firearm’ with him.



15 Jan. 2023

The police received a report around 8:30 p.m. that a taxi would drive near Apeldoorn where someone would hang out of the window with a firearm. Near Bathmen, the highway was completely crossed and officers with at least six police cars were ready to stop the taxi.

The three occupants were directed out of the car with guns drawn. However, it soon turned out that it was not a firearm that was being waved, but a paint sprayer that looked very much like a weapon. After a conversation with the occupants, who were very shocked, they were able to continue their way.

At least seven police cars came to the report. © Ren Hulman



No risk

According to spokesman Sven Strijbosch, it was a controlled action and it is not unusual for the police to respond to such a report with so many men.

“When it comes to a real threat, you don’t want to take any risks. You don’t want to be there with one or two cars with such a message. Although it often happens in our work that a report turns out not to be a real weapon, it can of course always be the case that it is just that one time.”





