As expected, from 7 this morning both traffic on the A1 between Valdichiana and Orte was blocked, and from 8 also the railway lines, both the high-speed Rome-Florence line and the slow one, for the operations to defuse the aircraft bomb WWII American-made 500-pound pound shell found in the bed of the Paglia River. With Italy effectively divided in two, for a few hours.

Following the rain of the last few days, all the necessary works have been prepared around the bomb located on a river bank to prevent any rise in water from creating problems. In addition, 2,400 citizens residing in the security area with a radius of 826 meters set up around the operations were evacuated. Operations should end by 11 and traffic will return to normal.