A Dutch zoo received a gift on Easter Sunday morning – a newborn rhinoceros on April 4th. A spokesman for the Royal Burgers Zoo in Arnhem said that the newborn rhino appeared “active” and weighed about 50 kilograms.

“We are very pleased to have a young male. The mother seems very experienced and very calm,” he added. This is a good sign. ”

The park gave the newborn the name (Dawa), a common Dutch name.

The new-born baby belongs to the white rhino, which is the most common among the remaining rhinos, although it is still threatened with extinction.