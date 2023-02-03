Temperatures in Rio de Janeiro reached fifty degrees Celsius on some days recently, prompting residents to relax in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean, while the city’s zoo offered a “strange” option to face the heat.

The city’s zoo officials resorted to offering “ice cream” flavors of chicken, minced meat and cow’s blood.

Commenting on this initiative, Marina Moraes, a zoo biologist at the Rio de Janeiro Zoo, said, “This is part of our well-being program. We have a lot of activities to include something different in their routine.”

Moraes added, “We offer fruity ice cream with its sweet taste and cheerful colours. Herbivores can taste kale, pumpkin and carrots,” according to Sky News Arabia.

The ice cream brings comfort to the animals, which take their time to eat it, and this feeding ritual represents a new scene for visitors, as attorney Lorena Lopez, who was with her husband and children visiting the park, said: “This is a great idea because the heat is very hot, and the atmosphere is very humid. We are sweating Even though there’s no sun, I think it’s great that the animals here get ice cream.”

Many children seemed fascinated by this way of eating, and expressed their amazement when they discovered the components of the flavors, which differ in different types.