Terra Natura Murcia celebrated this week the arrival of a baby zebra (equus zebra). Its about first birth within the nature park in 2021, which means that the grasslands of the complex expand the family of this species, which already have a male, a female and, now, the offspring, according to spokesman sources in a statement.

The specimen, which still has no name, was born totally healthy, weighing 30 kilos. The foal got up and started walking about half an hour after giving birth. Likewise, as is usual in this animal, the female will take care of the newborn for a year after a gestation period that has lasted 12 months. In the first days of life the zebra has not separated from the mother, who is being very protective of the newcomer. This behavior is common in females, who tend to be aggressive in defending their foal and do not allow any other animal to approach, even though they are larger.

The first zebras from Terra Natura Murcia arrived at the park in 2007 and they share their habitat – a dry land full of bushes and grass – with many of the typical antelope species, such as elands, wildebeest or kobos, among others, and ostriches.

Zebras stand out for their peculiar black and white striped fur. However, when they are born their skin is brown and black. They change their appearance as they grow in order to confuse predators, protect yourself from attackers, such as arthropods, as well as to regulate your body temperature. They are also characterized by their way of feeding, different from the rest of the savannah, since they are herbivorous animals, but not ruminants. The weight of an adult zebra ranges between 240 and 370 kilograms and they have a life expectancy of more than 20 years.