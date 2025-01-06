With online shopping it is no longer common to see those queues of crowds of people waiting for the store’s blinds to go up, although it is common to see more influx of potential buyers through the establishments.

Those queues and ‘stampedes’ to get the best price of certain garments has been replaced in recent times by people who prepare their baskets before the sales begin to quickly order their order via the website or the app once they have started.

The trick to get sold-out items on the Zara website

However, there is a trick that not many know but that allows you to get the clothes that have been sold out during the first days of sales. This was revealed by María Lozano, a popular shop assistant. Zara that through its social networks shares tricks and news from the main brand in the world. Inditex group.

Lozano explains that even when everything has been achieved, “then you look at the website and see more things that you like and at that moment they are sold out.” To deal with this situation there is a trick little known and that the saleswoman admits that she did not know until she started working at Zara.









“There is a virtual showcase in which returns, loose garments in a store or warehouse are uploaded,” he details. As he adds, “now all the orders are starting to arrive for the one who ordered the first day, people start trying it on, realize that they don’t like it or it doesn’t fit well, and the negotiations begin.” returns».

He insists that Sales are also synonymous with returns and that is when the opportunity begins for those who have been left without the garment.

What happens to garments that are returned to the store

«Those garments that are returned to the store normally stay in the store, they are taken to the store at discount priceI’m sure they will have already dropped a little more because while it reaches the customer and they return it, the price has dropped again,” he says. If these clothes come from the web, it is normal that they last very little, which is why María Lozano recommends “going through the sales whenever possible because there are many online returns and they are very interesting.”

Second trick: the virtual showcase

If you cannot go to a physical store to browse or a garment is very out of stock, reveals that there is another trick. “You have to look all the time,” he says because all these clothes go up to the virtual showcase.

It must be taken into account that “the cell phone does not notify you because it is not a scheduled replacement.” However, he points out that, “if you are attentive you can hook it.” In this way, the salesperson emphasizes that during this period there is a lot of movement in sizes and it is for this reason that something can appear out of stock and after a few minutes there will be again availability.

Finally, he assures that it is a trick “that works 100%, also in season and in all Inditex group stores.”

When asked by users about where this ‘virtual showcase’ can be found, Lozano specified that this is what employees call it internally but it is actually “the website itself.”