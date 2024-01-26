The latest audio by Andreea Rabciuc and the story of a YouTuber who entered the farmhouse were broadcast during the TV program Who has seen it

The case of Andreea Rabciuc is still shrouded in mystery. DNA confirmation has not arrived, but he is now certain that it is indeed the missing 26-year-old. Investigators are trying to reconstruct his last moments of life and what happened inside the ruined farmhouse.

Andreea Rabciuc has disappeared on the night between 11 and 12 March 2022, after spending an evening with friends in a caravan. She had argued with her then boyfriend Simone Gresti and she then left on foot alone. This is what the friends present said.

From that moment on, no trace of the 26-year-old was lost. Until a few days ago, when the owner of the cottage has human remains found. There are currently two leads and the only suspect is Simone Gresti.

The girl may have turned a extreme gesture, driven by that discussion or someone might have them done harm. The boy is at the moment investigated for incitement to suicide and for voluntary crime. Gresti declares his innocence, the last time he would have seen Andreea would have been right after the argument, when she would have left him her cell phone and gone on foot alone. But why would the young girl hide in a dark, dilapidated building in an altered state? A question that now seeks an answer.

Audio by Andreea Rabciuc

The TV program Who has seen he returned to the matter during the last episode. Retracing all the stages of Andreea's disappearance, a was reproduced audio dating back to 2022addressed to Simone Gresti's sister.

I've been trying to get out of it… I've been trying for a long time. I know that Simone loves me but we are two things that mess up…

The house of horrors

Not only that, a youtuber who had entered that farmhouse years ago, after the disappearance of the 26-year-old. He had shot a video, then removed it at the request of the owner, since he had titled it “the house of horrors“.