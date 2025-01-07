The Citroën C15 is one of the most charismatic figures in automobile history, due to their robustness and usefulnessas well as its great popularity, especially in rural areas of Spain, where we can still see thousands of these vehicles circulating.

For this reason, it is common for motor lovers to include the model produced in the Vigo factory in their collections. In this case, the YouTuber Javito Rivas narrated in one of his videos the test in which he verified the number of horsepower that it still has. his Citroën C15 from 1992, which only had 60 HP as standard.

What was the result of the test?

First of all, in the video you can see how the mechanic raises the C15 on the dyno and then secures it and holds it well. Later, the test of the van is shown, where they put the C15 at a point at maximum revs.

To do this, Javito accelerates by changing gears until reaching maximum speed and revolutions. Finally, the results of the power test They specify that it continues to maintain a total of 56.6 horsesso it has barely lost power since its purchase in 1992.

How many Citroën C15s were produced?

This model, as we have specified in the previous lines, was very popular in the rural areas of our country, since its versatility and ability to adapt to all types of terrain allowed for great utility. Besides, It is very difficult to know the number of C 15s that were sold in Spain.

Although Citroën does provide the total number of vans sold worldwide, which is 1,181,407 units between 1984 and 2005when the C 15 was in production. Finally, it is very notable that this model was manufactured above all in the Citroën plant in Vigo.