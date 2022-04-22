Veracruz.- This Thursday, the murder of Juana Ovando de los Santosmember of the youth groups of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), in the state of Veracruz.

According to the reports of the Veracruz authorities, the fatal crime against the young PRI member took place in the municipality of Xalapainside the home of Ovando de los Santos, who lived on Aquiles Serdán street, in the Guadalupe Rodríguez neighborhood.

According to reports, the lifeless body of the 21-year-old woman was found in a bathroom. The body had stab wounds.. So far, no further details have been released on how the events happened.

However, some local reports indicate that the alleged femicide he was Juana’s neighbor Ovando de los Santos, who, according to sources, has already been apprehended by local authorities.

PRI leader mourns the death of a young PRI member

In your official account Twitterthe national leader of the Institutional Revolutionary Party, Alejandro Moreno Cárdenas, lamented the death of the young PRI member, highlighting her fight to demand the elimination of violence against women.

“I learn with indignation of the death of Juana Ovando de los Santos, a young PRI member who fought and raised her voice to demand an end to violence against women. My deepest condolences to her family. To the authorities my demand to give with the person responsible. Rest in peace, “wrote the PRI leader on his social networks.