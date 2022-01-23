The match between the youth of La Vaguada and San Ginés, in Cartagena, ended on Saturday night in tangana, invasion of the field and aggression by the players of both teams. The video has circulated like wildfire in the last hours through social networks. The two clubs plan to meet this Sunday afternoon and take action in this regard, which will begin, for now, by separating the players involved.

The match was played at the La Vaguada soccer field at five in the afternoon. And he faced the youth of the second category with that of San Ginés. Various sources consulted by LA VERDAD assure that the clash was “tense”, little by little it warmed up and ended with three soccer players expelled from the visiting team.

The trigger for the brawl came in the 89th minute, with the score 4-2 and the expulsion of a visiting footballer. This, according to those same sources from the Association of Clubs of Cartagena (AFCT), attacked a rival player kicking and without the ball in play. From that moment, and as can be seen in the video, there is a brawl and blows to a local player, including teenagers who were in the stands at that time.

“The atmosphere was very heated from the beginning. There was a lot of tension, in a game conditioned by expulsions. People began to complain, there were arguments, insults… It got mixed up. It is something despicable on the part of the two clubs, which we obviously condemn. We are going to take measures and remove the players that we have identified, ”says Gospel Okolie, manager and coach of the San Ginés youth team. This newspaper also contacted the president of La Vaguada, Emilio, who left the field before the brawl and preferred to speak this afternoon, after meeting with the board and knowing all the events in detail.