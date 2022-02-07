Image: dpa

TV star, model and young entrepreneur Kylie Jenner announced the birth of her second child on Sunday. On Instagram, the 24-year-old posted a black and white photo of a baby’s hand being touched by another hand. Her date of birth was February 2 with a blue heart emoji. Jenner already has a daughter, Stormi Webster, who turned four on February 1, with her boyfriend, US rapper Travis Scott (30). Under her post, Jenner received numerous congratulations, including from Scott, her mother Kris Jenner and her half-sister Kourtney Kardashian. Several celebrity portals, including TMZ.com, interpreted the blue heart emoji as an indication that Jenner had a boy. She herself gave no further information. In September, the model announced the pregnancy with an Instagram video. At that time, she shared a clip in which, among other things, she holds a positive pregnancy test in the picture and shows her plump belly. (dpa)