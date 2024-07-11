ORA young Chinese woman who had been adrift for 36 hours on a float and had traveled about 80 kilometers was rescued from the sea off the coast of the Japanese city of Minamiboso in Chiba Prefecture (east of Tokyo).

The 21-year-old woman was found on Wednesday suffering from dehydration but was conscious and out of danger, the Japanese Coast Guard announced.

Before she went missing at 7:30 a.m. local time on Monday, the young woman was swimming with a float at a beach in the city of Shimoda, on the Izu Peninsula, located in Shizuoka Prefecture, southwest of the Japanese capital.

The Coast Guard of the town where she was last seen before she disappeared told the Yomiuri newspaper that The young woman may have been swept away by the ocean current, which moved her around 80 kilometres, from Shimoda to Minamiboso.

“I tried to get back to shore, but I couldn’t because I was swept away,” the young Chinese woman told the Japanese newspaper.

On Monday, the woman, who was traveling in Japan with a friend, was reported missing.

The crew of a cargo ship reportedly spotted it off the Boso Peninsula (Chiba) shortly before 8 a.m. local time on Wednesday.

After spotting her, the crew contacted by radio the sailors of a tanker truck, who were able to proceed with her rescue, according to the Japanese public broadcaster NHK.

The woman was flown by emergency helicopter to a hospital in Yokohama (south of Tokyo), where she was treated.

Shimoda rescuers confirmed to NHK that Winds were blowing at a speed of 36 kilometers per hour when the woman was left adrift.

Alert for high temperatures and torrential rains

Meanwhile, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) on Tuesday maintained the alert for high temperatures in half of the country, mainly in the west, southwest and central areas, as warnings for torrential rains were added in the north and on the west coast.

The sun, combined with high humidity, caused temperatures to rise to a maximum of 37 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. between the central Kanto region and the southernmost prefectures of the country.

The city of Owase in Mie Prefecture (west) reached 37 °C, while areas of Tokyo and Shizuoka (center) reached 36 °C, and Miyazaki and Shizuoka (southwest), 35 °C.

The capital region, which is home to the majority of Japan’s population, has been under alert for extreme temperatures since the 2nd.

Three elderly people have died in Tokyo in July due to the effects of heat. according to data compiled by state broadcaster NHK, despite Japanese authorities urging people to avoid outdoor activities as much as possible.

Under the new high temperature warning system put in place in March this year, specifically with a view to avoiding deaths and hospitalisations due to heat stroke, it is not recommended to practise sport in areas where temperatures above 31 °C are expected, such as the towns of Sakai or Wakayama (west) and many of the islands of the Okinawa archipelago (south).

It is also recommended to use air conditioning, stay hydrated and replenish mineral salts, as well as pay special attention to children and the elderly, who are more vulnerable to high temperatures.