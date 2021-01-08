A woman revealed on Twitter that she went to live with her couple. But it was a private move: the mother and the sisters of the man they wrote to her, by way of “joke”, a complete manual on him, as if it were a apparatus. In the social network there were criticisms of the “behaviors“from the groom.

Sharon, as the young woman is called, shared the note on the social network on January 7. “I moved in with my boyfriend and he came with instructions from his mom and sisters,” @shar_payevans tweeted.

In the photos he shared, you can see all the text, written in Spanish and Dutch, about Danny. “Beware with the stockings, shampoo and toothbrush, because he uses what he finds “, they expressed in one of the indications.

List. The “instructions” of the mother. Photo: @shar_payevans.

“Let him know that vaginal soap is for the genitals, because it also uses it for head”, they reported in another. In addition, they wrote: “Buy a dozen Tupper because every day leave them in the car or does not wash them“.

On the other hand, they asked Sharon to remind him to renew his clothing: “Every December force him to buy three complete changes of clothes with stockings and briefs. This for the whole year, otherwise will continue with the same clothes 5 years ago. “

Also, among many other instructions, they asked the bride to “buy a piggy bank for weekly fines“Finally, they issued a warning:”No refunds“.

@Shar_payevans post exceeded 88 thousand “I like” and was retweeted more than 22 thousand times. Some users congratulated the mother for the “occurrence”, but others questioned the boyfriend.

“Cello I’m so sorry but that guy is clearly worse than a baby. It makes me down a lot that there are women who mess with guys like this assholes “, said a woman.

Sharon, angered by the negative comments, replied: “It makes me laugh see how people can draw such absurd conclusions and far from reality just reading this. It was already good and the objectives were met, but I ladillé (N. del R .: I annoyed) by people repeating that I married a baby. Welcome new followers; if they come to criticize and not laugh the blocking”.

“And if, do people who comment on other people’s relationships? Only she knows what living with her boyfriend is like. Maybe I throw this just because she’s a joke and it seemed to him funny share it. Relax“added another person, in tune with @shar_payevans.

Look also

