The salary difference between Spain and other countries Europeans is a debate that usually opens from time to time, as is the case with a new viral TikTok video by a Spanish woman living in Switzerland.

For her part, @anamarinalasso, shares videos on her TikTok account about his life in Switzerland and some differences that he finds with life in his native country, among them, the salary.

Ana works as a cleaner and claims that she earns “more than an engineer in Spain.” “Cleanliness along with hospitality and construction “It’s one of those unskilled jobs that people who come to Switzerland without knowing German do at some point,” says the tiktoker.

“There are several types of cleaning, such as factory cleaning, store cleaning, and private home cleaning…”, he explains, while revealing that the latter is his favorite since it seems to him “a very job chill” and that it “cleans quietly” while listening to music or a podcast.

“In my case, I charge for cleaning per service, that is, they hire me for three or four hours and pay me for those hours. For every hour I work I charge 28 francs (29.88 euros)”, reveals the Spaniard. In addition, she comments that she does not find it “a difficult job to do” and that she earns more “cleaning houses in Switzerland than an engineer in Spain”.

The video has accumulated more than 935,000 views and almost 100,000 likes. Among the comments, a debate has been opened about the difference in salaries and they relate this sum of money to the high standard of living of the Swiss country.