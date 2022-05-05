Korean Ji-hyen Kwak, 24, has achieved something that can be considered a milestone these days: save part of your salary. But we are not talking about any savings, because the Korean has shown that with a little skill and ingenuity, it is possible to spend less and save some money. Specific, €75,000.

Ji-hyen Kwak explained on SBS’s Master of Living that she has managed to save a few €75,000 (100 million won) with a salary of 1,500 euros per month (2 million won) in just four years. How?

To begin with, the young woman a monthly budget of six euros for food. It says to maintain a balanced diet and save money through apps and coupons that offer free food. Drink only tap water and homemade tea and, if he has to buy some food, he only buys very cheap products.

Walk two hours a day to save on transportation

Ji-hyeon Kwak’s goal is, since she started working at the age of 19, to buy a house. The young woman wanted to leave her parents’ house, where the situation is not very good. According to Antenna 3many South Koreans spend their lives saving to buy a house, but this girl has achieved it in just 4 years.

To save even more, the young He walks an average of two hours a day so as not to spend money on any type of transport. The young woman has been extremely careful over the years to be able to save such a large amount of money, and she now gives saving advice on Youtube. In the previous video, although it is in Korean, subtitles can be activated and learn more about Ji-hyen Kwak’s routines.