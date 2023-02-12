a woman was strangled in the hotel roomin the Colonia Borders of Ixtapalucarefer to the first police reports.

This Saturday afternoon, when the hours of the room she entered with a man expired, the staff of the Posada Varitas hotel knocked on the room to ask them to leave.

However, when an employee opened the door, she noticed that the young woman in her 30s was lying unconscious between the sheets. She immediately called the emergency services.

“The Ixtapaluca Civil Protection paramedic arrived at the scene, who stated that said female no longer has vital signs and that she shows signs of strangulation,” the police report states.

According to the interviews that the municipal police officers conducted in the building, the woman and a man arrived at the hotel around 01:20.

However, at 4:30 a.m., the suspect left the establishment in the red Volkswagen car in which both had entered hours earlier.

The municipal Police took custody of the hotel pending the experts of the Attorney General of the State of Mexico.