THE Policia Nacional have arrested a 23-year-old woman in Algeciras accused of abandoning her newborn child in the Punta Europa hospital in Algeciras.

The events took place last Monday, when the young woman went into labor at the hospital at around 2pm.

A few hours later, at around 6pm, a doctor from the maternity ward found the baby alone in the room.

After searching for the young woman, they found that she had left and abandoned the newborn in the room.

An investigation was launched by the National Police who tracked the mother down and arrested her this Tuesday, a day after she left the hospital.

According to official sources, the woman already had a warrant for her arrest, issued by the Criminal Court number 3 of Algeciras, for a previous offense.

The judge has ordered her to be sent to the Botafuegos prison on charges of child abandonment and desertion.