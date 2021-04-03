Five people were injured this Saturday morning, one of them a 27-year-old woman who is in serious condition, after being attacked by a bull who had escaped from a farm in the tmunicipal area of ​​Gerena (Seville), and that he was finally captured with the help of several residents of the area. The young woman is admitted to the Virgen Macarena hospital in the capital of Seville.

The event occurred while the group was hiking in a rural area, according to health sources. One of its members notified the emergency number 112 at 11:45 a.m. and alerted him of the event. The animal’s attack took place in the vicinity of the Guadiamar River bridge, between Gerena and Aznalcóllar, according to Europa Press.

The person who gave the notice of what happened said that the bull was outside the farm and had attacked several people. The Civil Guard, the Local Police and the Public Health Emergencies Company EPES were then alerted from the emergency coordinating center, whose technicians were the first to attend to the most seriously injured young woman.

Agents of the Civil Guard have taken charge of the open investigation to try to clarify what happened, also in order to decide if there has been any kind of responsibility for recklessness. According to ABC, the animal would actually be a two-year-old calf and it belongs to the Marqués de Albaserrada cattle ranch, which has its farm nearby. Apparently, escaped through a broken part of the fence that protects that particular enclosure.

