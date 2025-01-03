The celebration of illegal macro holidays to welcome the year new has become a custom in our country that, in 2025, has hosted the third edition of this rave in Ciudad Real, where more than 10,000 people have gathered.

Between Puertollano and Ciudad Real, very close to the airport and far from civilization to avoid disturbing the inhabitants of nearby towns, those attending the illegal festival intend to celebrate the arrival of the new year until, at least, Three Kings Day.

Thus, a team of Public Mirror headed by reporter Javier Fuente has traveled to Ciudad Real to see first-hand how are these days going for those attending the macro party.

There, the journalist has been able to speak with one of the young women who has assured that she will be in Ciudad Real “until Sunday, Monday or infinity”: “Now we have named the streets and we are starting to get used to being here.

In the same way, the young woman has revealed what name they have given to each of the areas in which the tents accumulate in which the rave attendees live: “This is Mejillón Avenuethen there is Fresno Street, which goes down there; the Plaza del Ocho and the Brocheta square“.