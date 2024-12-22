Juan López, better known as the ‘bishop’ of the Lottery, was the first to access the 2022 Lottery Draw this Sunday, November 22, which, like every year, is held at the Teatro Real. After him has been followed by another mythical figure from this event, such as Manoli, or a young woman called Elena dressed as a fallera. “With everything that has happened this year, coming from Fallera is the best tribute I can pay for Valencia.”said the young woman, from Liria (Valencia) to Europa Press.

Elena has been accompanied by Vicent, who in his case has come with the typical male Fallas costume called Saragüell, and for both of them it is their sixth Lottery Draw from the Teatro Real. “The first time we came was in 2017 and we have only missed the year of covid. We made a pact because we have always seen the draw and with just turned 18 we settled here in Madrid,” the two young Valencians told Europa Press.

Both Elena and Vicent arrived at the Teatro Real last Friday, December 20 and have only spent the night in the vicinity of the Madrid coliseum this Saturday. “We arrived at ten in the morning on Saturday, but we still have power“says Vicent, who recognizes that the Madrid cold is the hardest part of the wait.

Both Valencians have revealed that when the Dana devastated some municipalities in the region, they went as volunteers although their town “did not flood.” “In Liria it rained a lot, but it did not flood. But in the nearby towns it did happen and we have friends from damaged areas“says Vincent.

However, the first to pass the security check was the Bishop of the Lottery, who is celebrating his 12th consecutive year in the Draw, and who left Lion heading to Madrid on December 1st. “I have been spending the night every day. I no longer have a voice,” he tells Europa Press. “The cold is being terrible, but today I leave here a millionaire“, he predicts.

The Bishop of the Lottery has confessed that for this edition he has 72 tenths and trusts the numbers 00000 and 00001. “Since this year I arrived first, I trust in the lower numbers,” he adds.

Behind El Obispo de la Lotería has been Manoli, who has been coming to the Royal Theater for the Lottery for more than a decade, and who this year has done so dressed as a lottery drummer. “If it’s my turn, I’ll make the croquette,” he warns before entering the Real.

In his case, he has also been at the Teatro Real since December 1 because Juan López notified him. “It turns out that the one from León called me and I have always been with him and with the one from Santander (in reference to another mythical character, The Pope). I already told them that they were crazy for coming so soon,” says Manoli, who has the help of her daughter to make the costume and to make the queue.

Camaraderie and good atmosphere

Another of the first to enter the Teatro Real, as has become usual, was Jesús Manuel Ruiz, known as the Pope, and from Santander. On this occasion, he enters third, but announces that his real position is second.

“I am second, what happens is that I let Manoli go ahead of me because he is a great person. There is a great camaraderie,” highlights Jesús, who points out that he is the oldest at the event with 18 participations as an audience. “Of those 18 times, I have entered the first five times,” he indicates.

However, he says that this year he has experienced a negative event and that is that his mother’s shoes have been stolen. “I came with my mother and tonight our shoes were stolen from under the car, where we stayed for her and the cold.“, he points out. A negative note to the event that has already been put in the hands of the Police.

The Pope goes to Real with 32 tenths and warns that Gordo is going to end up “at zero.” If it’s his turn, he assures that “the first hole would go to Valencia.” “First for Valencia and then for my children,” he highlights.

A good atmosphere and joy reigned in the line, but above all the costumes. Most of the public has come wearing Santa hats or Christmas tree hats, or even Christmas costumes. ‘The Grinch’ or ‘Don Quixote’.

Also, among the first in line, were Enrique and Mapi, a couple from Castellón who were dressed as King (her) and princess (him). “We’ve been coming for ten years. This year we’ve been waiting in line for six days and I’m already hoarse,” says Mapi.

“We are from the Valencian Community and Valencia needs luck and money a lot“says Mapi. This couple comes from Vall de Uxó, a municipality located in the southeast of the province of Castellón and very close to Valencia. “We have been touched by dana. Our house was leaking,” he recalls.

For his part, Enrique reveals that his friends tell them that they are “crazy” for attending the Lottery Draw every year, even though they haven’t gotten “not even the stone.” “We just caught a cold“, he jokes, at the same time that his wife warns that the tradition will continue. “Even if it’s our turn, next year we will be here again. We are Lottery geeks,” Mapi says, laughing.