A 19-year-old girl died this Wednesday after being run over at the level crossing in the town of Alfafar (Valencia) by a Cercanías train that was traveling from Valencia to Gandia, as confirmed by Adif to this newspaper. Traffic on both roads has been interrupted and has been restored after 11.

The level crossing where the event occurred is a railway black spot, where there was already a fatal accident last year. A few meters away, in the same railway corridor, another person was also killed, according to municipal sources reminded this newspaper. Some versions suggest that the accident could have been due to a mistake on the part of the young woman, although the causes of the accident in a highly conflictive area, where the burying of the tracks has been required for decades, are unknown at the moment.

The mayors of Alfafar, José Ramón Adsuara, of the PP, and of Sedaví, José Cabanes, of the PSPV, have gone to the scene of the incident. The first has indicated that he believes that the barriers had come down minutes before the train passed, according to the newspaper. The Provinces. Sometimes users lose patience with the long wait and cross. The mayor has suggested that a mistake by the victim when crossing the tracks could have been the cause of the accident, although it is a hypothesis based on the first indications that must be confirmed by the Civil Guard, which has opened an investigation.

Adif has referred to her when asked by this newspaper in relation to the causes of the event. The Railway Infrastructure Administrator (Adif) has not been able to specify to Efe if the barriers were up when the collision occurred and has insisted that the circumstances of the event are being investigated by the armed institute.

The barriers have functioned normally today, according to municipal sources, after an incident last Tuesday that was corrected. The barriers are arranged for road traffic and for pedestrians, the passage of trains is also signaled with a long beep and a light signal.

Adsuara and Cabanes have influenced the lack of response and actions to the historical claim to bury the tracks, formulated four decades ago, as they pass through this densely populated area and that divides the different neighborhoods of the contiguous populations of Alfafar into two, Sedavi and Benetússer. From eight to nine in the morning, many residents coincide in that point of Alfafar who traveled to their jobs, to schools or universities.

Adsuara has stressed that this accident is “the straw that breaks the camel’s back”. “Here more than 70,000 people are affected, and 4,000 people cross this level crossing every day, I think it is to consider it now having the Next Generation funds and financing”, he pointed out before adding: “Why Valencia yes and why what the metropolitan area does not?

He has insisted that the problem “is no longer the cause, it is why the level crossing is here in the 21st century.” “It is one more of the three that we have had in the last eight months, it is becoming something continuous,” Adsuara said after noting that this Tuesday there was an accident involving a truck with the barriers and caused a traffic collapse.

According to the mayor, “we don’t know if it is the lack of maintenance or what it is, but there are continuous police operations due to breakdowns and accidents. It is no longer the reason for the deaths, it is the level crossing that is causing all the problems”, according to statements collected by Efe.

In November of last year, Juan Ramón Adsuara and the also president of the Mancomunitat de l’Horta Sud, José Cabanes, delivered in Congress more than 5,000 signatures gathered in demand of the burial, a competence of the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda.

The campaign to collect signatures following the death last year at one of the most dangerous level crossings in all of Spain.

The event occurred minutes before nine in the morning when the train found a person crossing the level crossing in the box on the track. Sources from the Emergency Information and Coordination Center (CICU) have reported that they have mobilized a SAMU unit and the medical team has confirmed the death of a 19-year-old girl.

Since 9:35 a.m. traffic has been interrupted on the two roads between Alfafar and València Norte due to the presence of the police authority and a direct bus service Gandia-València Norte, Xàtiva-València Norte, Cullera-València Norte has been established and Alzira-València Norte and their respective laps.

According to Renfe, there have been “significant delays” on the lines C-1 (València-Gandia) and C-2 (València-Xàtiva) of the Nucleo de Cercanías de València due to the winding.

In Les Corts, the Minister of Territorial Policy, Public Works and Mobility, Rebeca Torró, regretted the accident and conveyed her condolences to the family and friends of the deceased young woman.