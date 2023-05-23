Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 5:46 p.m.



What a person least expects is for people to be surprised when they see her alive, because this has happened to Laura. A young woman has shared a curious story with her friends. When Laura went to the pharmacy to buy her pills, she did not expect that she would appear in the Social Security registered as a deceased person.

A young woman appears as deceased in Social Security



“In Social Security it says that I have died,” Laura wrote to her friends on WhatsApp. Laura has been in Murcia since September and went to pick up her recipes like any other day, but she got a good surprise. The young woman went to pick up her pills at the pharmacy without knowing that she was recorded in her record as having died.

She says that the pharmacists looked at her somewhat strangely and that they asked her if she had moved recently. “I’ve been here since September. The paper of the prescription is until 2024 and I have done it in Murcia », she told the pharmacists. What Laura surely did not expect is to be told that she officially appeared as a deceased person. “It turns out that you are discharged due to death,” the pharmacists told the young woman.

This curious story could not remain only in the knowledge of this girl. One of her friends has not hesitated to share it on social networks. Being left for dead is not pleasant news, but when she told her friend Alba about it, it was clear that Laura was already taking it with humor. The young woman told her friend that she will have to go to the doctor to change her situation and for her to see that she is “alive”.

This “unpleasant” experience, according to Laura, has cost her to pay for her higher-priced pills. This is not the first time this type of story has happened. A few years ago, the odyssey that Isaac Rodríguez had to live, a young Valencian who appeared as deceased for administrations such as the Tax Agency, was known. The family found out about this error when they received a message from the Treasury informing them that he had retained a refund of 100 euros corresponding to Isaac as he was declared “deceased”. It was a real problem when he tried to carry out any administrative procedure.

These types of errors do not usually happen, but, sometimes, when they do occur, they can cause numerous legal problems. So it is best to try to solve the situation as soon as possible and ensure that the person affected has not died and that everything has been an error by some institution.