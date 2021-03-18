The crime is repeated. A 20-year-old girl has reported having suffered a gang rape in the Valencian neighborhood of Patraix. The victim was held, drugged and sexually assaulted by several North African individuals, according to his testimony. The events occurred on Tuesday night in circumstances that have not yet been clarified due to the state of daze that the young woman presented when she was helped by a woman.

After ask for help from a pedestrian on the street Joaquín Navarro, the victim was transferred to the Clinical Hospital, where he received medical attention. It was eleven o’clock at night, an hour after curfew began, and the streets of Valencia were deserted. The woman who helped the young woman called the police, who took over the investigations, and also notified the victim’s mother.

One of the analyzes that the health workers carried out on the girl in the hospital gave positive for a narcotic substance, for which the doctor attributed the young woman’s lightheadedness and forgetfulness to the effect of this drug. Hours later, agents of the Family and Women Unit (UFAM) of the National Police assumed the investigation of the case, and a police officer specialized in crimes against sexual freedom took a statement from the girl. The data he remembers about his attackers are imprecise, but the victim assured that they had drugged her, which would explain some gaps in the account of the events denounced.

Other sexual assaults



The National Police have arrested several sex offenders in the city of Valencia in recent weeks. One of them is a Moroccan young man who allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl at her home after making an appointment with her through a social network. The events occurred in a town in the Horta Nord region.

Another individual was arrested by the Police after attempting to sexually abuse a 22-year-old girl in a telephone booth in the Transitos district of Valencia. The victim offered strong resistance and managed to escape after a struggle with the aggressor and owner of the establishment.