A (Gulf) man married a young woman during a tourist visit to an Arab country, but after disagreements occurred between them, he fears implementing the conditions that she imposed on him in the marriage contract if he divorces her, including paying a dowry in the amount of 600 thousand dollars, wondering: Is he obligated to pay this? The amount in case he divorced her?

This came as part of a legal awareness episode presented by Legal Counsel, Dr. Youssef Al Sharif, through the pages of “Emirates Today”, to shed light on the Personal Status Law and the new legal articles in it.

The questioner (54 years old) said that he retired from his work and lives with his wife and four children, who all completed their university studies and joined suitable jobs, adding that he recently traveled to an Arab country and met a 24-year-old young woman, who saw in her the specifications that any man would like, and began To go out with her until their relationship was consolidated, and ended in marriage, but she stipulated that the back of her dowry should be $600,000, in case he divorced her.

He pointed out that he “agreed on the terms, that each of them live independently from the other, and meet from time to time, and their lives together continued in this way for three years, but problems began to appear, until she left him and prevented herself from him, and he currently wants to divorce her.” But he is afraid that she will ask him for the back of the dowry, wondering: Is there a legal solution to his problem, and can he ask her to the house of obedience?

For his part, the legal advisor, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, said that marriage is a solution for both parties to enjoy each other, and not for the wife to prevent herself from her husband, or the husband to prevent himself from her, noting that the questioner’s acceptance of his wife’s conditions is a natural result of a hasty marriage.

And regarding the payment of the delayed dowry in the event that he divorced her unilaterally, Al-Sharif confirmed that the wife can indeed sue him and take her entire back, but if he proves that she is disobedient and refuses to live with him, he can request the annulment of the marriage contract and forfeit her right to the dowry. But if she agrees to the order of obedience, she must bear the consequences of his hasty marriage decision. Regarding her condition to live her life independently, Al-Sharif confirmed that the condition is invalid, pointing out that the Personal Status Law stipulates that “if a condition is stipulated in the marriage contract, a condition that contradicts the invalidity of the contract.”