The Granada town of Íllora woke up this Monday, August 15, in mourning. A 21-year-old man has died after suffering an alleged assault last morning that cost him his life on the spot. The municipality has announced the suspension of the pilgrimage scheduled for this noon and will do the same soon with the rest of its patron saint festivities because of this event.

As the newspaper IDEAL has been able to learn as a result of various testimonies from neighbors and relatives of the deceased, the victim left a booth with his partner and was approached by an individual around 07:00. According to the same sources, there was no apparent cause. The witnesses speak directly of an “assault”. The victim received a push, lost his balance and hit his head on a curb. In the surroundings there was a visible trail of blood that occupies several meters. Apparently, there is also another young man injured.

The injury caused his death, despite resuscitation attempts by the health services, as he was transferred to Granada, where he was admitted to the Traumatology area. The victim was a well-liked young neighbor in the village, a student and a member of a working family. Íllora is shocked and also indignant after an event that has reminded her of other recent ones.

The alleged assailant has been identified, but his whereabouts are unknown.

The Íllora City Council conveys its condolences to the victim’s family and friends. Tomorrow, Tuesday, an extraordinary plenary session will take place to decree three days of official mourning in the town. The mayor, Antonio Salazar, has issued a decree by which he has suspended the parties. “These facts make it necessary to agree to the suspension of all the programming of the Patron Saint Festivities in Íllora as a sign of respect and pain shared with the family of the deceased.”