The Sun: In Britain, a teacher was accused of seducing a 14-year-old student

Young teacher Ellie Pattison was accused of seducing a 14-year-old student. At the time of the crime, the 23-year-old girl worked at a secondary school in East Sussex (UK), then, already in a relationship, she became friends with a schoolgirl and had sex with her in her car, reports The Sun.

The court found that, in addition to the car, the homes of the teacher’s friends became places to meet for sex. In addition, the woman touched the girl, kissed her, had intimate correspondence with her, and they both installed cameras in their bedrooms to watch each other.

“She told me that she had a crush on me and that she liked me… We were sitting there, I got drunk, and she kissed me again, and the second time I kissed her back, and from that moment we started dating,” the victim said. She stated that the teacher convinced her of the sincerity of her feelings, and now that the girl realized that she had become a victim of harassment, she would no longer be able to build a trusting relationship with anyone.

The victim’s friend helped expose the illicit relationship when she saw the girl kissing an adult woman in a car. The teacher’s girlfriend also wrote a statement to the police when she learned about her partner’s illegal behavior.

The teacher denied some of the accusations in court, but admitted that she had a close relationship with the schoolgirl.

Earlier it was reported that a mathematics teacher was imprisoned for five years for sex with a 13-year-old girl. The teacher believed that she was in a real romantic relationship with the student, and reproached her for her relationship with a peer.