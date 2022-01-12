Eva and Sandra, next to the pond in the Retiro park, in Madrid. / seven days jumilla

Eva López Abellán, from Jumillana, has been able to fulfill a dream thanks to the Ambulancia del Desire Foundation. With the complicity of her sister Sandra, the young woman, who suffers from a neurodegenerative disease, was picked up by the Desire Ambulance at her home and transferred to Madrid, where both had the opportunity to visit the Retiro Park, one of the main attractions of the capital.

«I always wanted to make my sister happy. Although she is very strong, the pandemic has completely collapsed her on several occasions, ”explains Sandra, who is already a volunteer for the aforementioned foundation. “From the first moment I felt supported and supported to make my sister’s dream come true.”

Eva thanks her sister that her wishes always come true. “I also want to thank the foundation for letting me continue to fill my time here with impressive moments with my family.”