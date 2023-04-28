Last Monday, a young Senegalese thwarted a robbery at the Banco de Sabadell branch located on Avenida Matadepera in the city of Sabadell (Barcelona). His intention was to open his first account in Spain, but he found himself in the middle of a robbery. The young man intervened without thinking and managed to reduce the attacker in a few seconds. The same customers notified the police and the Mossos d’Esquadra arrested the attacker, who was brought to justice.

In the video recorded by one of the customers, it is seen how a man in a dark suit, covered in a white hood and covering part of his face with a mask, and carrying a knife in his left hand, threatens the bank employee. A meter away is a young man of African origin, tall, who immediately intervenes in the action. “Kill, kill”, he defiantly releases the attacker, indicating that, if he dares, attack him. “Hit,” he insists. And immediately she lunges at him and at the knife hand to try to wrest the weapon from him.

Then, a struggle begins, during which the assailant is heard rebuking the bank employee – “take out the ticket” -, while other customers ask that the police be called. In just a few seconds, the young man manages to disarm it, before the astonished gaze of several customers, many of whom are elderly. Finally, the young man manages to reduce him and stretch him out on the ground, and immediately two bank employees approach to keep him immobile. “Stay still,” asks one of them. “Let me go,” claims the assailant, trying to get away from the two men on top of him.

