Near Lipetsk, a 23-year-old man was sentenced to seven years for beating a friend to death with his fists

In the Lipetsk region, a court sentenced a 23-year-old local resident to seven years in prison for the murder of a 48-year-old comrade. On Thursday, December 22, Lente.ru was informed by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

The Russian was found guilty under part 4 of article 111 (“Intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm, negligently resulting in the death of the victim”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. He will serve his sentence in a strict regime colony.

According to the agency, on the evening of June 6, the person involved was drinking with friends in a hostel in the city of Yelts. There, he quarreled with an older friend and began to beat him with his fists, using hand-to-hand combat and boxing techniques. When the opponent was already lying on the floor, the convict began to kick him with his feet. The victim lost consciousness, and the company continued the feast. When the man woke up, the Russian drove him to the landing and beat him again.

On the morning of June 7, the victim was taken to the hospital, but by the evening he died.