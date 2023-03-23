In the Leningrad region, a 20-year-old boy was detained for throwing Molotov cocktails into the windows of the military registration and enlistment office

In the Leningrad region, a 20-year-old boy was detained for setting fire to the military registration and enlistment office and the social fund. On Thursday, March 23, reports Telegram-SHOT channel.

According to the channel, on the night of February 26, a young man approached a building in the city of Sosnovy Bor and threw four Molotov cocktails through the windows. However, only one of the bottles got inside the fund. As a result, the ceiling was burned. It is noted that the military registration and enlistment office was not injured.

The detained young man was in college in his second year. At the moment, a case has been initiated against him under article 167 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Intentional destruction of property”). The Russian faces up to five years in prison.

