The death of a Teen In the municipality of Tigre, it generated a commotion this week, eight years after the case, after the claim of the victim’s family. This is a girl from the 14 year old qom community that, according to the judicial authorities in 2013, had committed suicide. Now they demand that the cover be changed to femicide.

It was a young Qom who asked the General Pacheco justice to change the cover of the case that he investigated as a suicide the death of his 14-year-old sister.

It happened in 2013, and now your family member claims that there is evidence that it was a femicide in which a Network trafficking that a year later, he said, he also killed their mother.

The first deceased was Micaela Fernandez (14) and his mother Nancy Fernández (36), both from the Qom Yecthakay community of the Tigre party, whose deaths have not yet been clarified.

Lissette Fernández, Micaela’s sister and Nancy’s daughter, assured in dialogue with the news agency Telam that he presented “a letter to the prosecution to unarchive the case” of his sister and “be investigated with a change of title page.”

“My sister did not commit suicide; I want the case to be reopened and present myself as a private victim because I have enough evidence to demonstrate the police complicity that there was, ”she said emphatically.

For Fernández, a context of “human trafficking network with the complicity of the police” involved the death, first of his sister, who had been kidnapped and violated by that organization, and then that of his mother, when she was looking for those responsible for what happened to his daughter.

In 2013, Micaela disappeared and her mother Nancy went to the sixth police station to report the situation. But, according to Lissette, “they treated her like crazy” and did not take the complaint.

The girl reappeared days later beaten, with cuts on her face and hair cut in a brutal way and said that she had been taken to a house where she was abused by several men.

Lissette said that her mother returned to the police station to report and again they ignored her and that night “several police officers appeared at her house and took her into custody to the sixth police station.”

In February 2013, an acquaintance told Nancy that her 14-year-old daughter had committed suicide by shooting herself at the home of a man known as “Pato” Cenizo.

The woman never believed the suicide hypothesis and began to march together with neighbors and organizations, to the police station, denouncing and demanding justice. On May 2, 2014, Nancy was found dead in her home, half-naked and with signs of suffocation.

Now, in the midst of the claim that his sister revived, the prosecution involved has not yet defined whether they will agree to change the cover and open the case.