While the family was flying 5,500 feet in the air, the plane’s engine suddenly failed.

Peters said he heard a sound from the engine and immediately afterward lost power.

Peters, whose career goal is to become a pilot, added that he heard his grandmother crying, so he tried to control his nerves and focus on the emergency landing, according to CBS.

The emergency landing took place on one of the most famous highways in the United States, Route 66.

After the successful landing, Peters said his message to others was simple: “Keep calm, remember your training and trust in God.”

He said his cousins ​​were visiting him and had planned a trip about 60 miles from Apple Valley Airport to Riverside Airport.

Peters continued: “There are fields under the plane, but being from the area, I know there are rocks and trees also everywhere, if it lands, we will suffer serious injuries, and the plane will be completely destroyed.”

So Peters decided that the best chance of landing was Interstate 66, even though cars were moving in both directions and telephone wires were intricately tangled.

Describing the descent, Peters said: “All I had to do at this point was slow down. It was a smooth descent like any other.”

Peters said his 77-year-old cousin and grandmother were “shocked, but unharmed.”

Peters said he called 911 and a fire truck arrived to help move the plane out of the way.