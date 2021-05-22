A young migrant died this Saturday at the Ceuta University Hospital after falling to the ground at dawn from a height of about ten meters in the port of the autonomous city.

An ambulance from 061 traveled to the scene to stabilize it before being evacuated to the clinic’s Intensive Care Unit, where it has lost its life, as reported by the Territorial Directorate of the Health Management Institute (Ingesa) in a statement to the media.

In the Traumatology Area of ​​the University Hospital, another young man who supposedly would also be part of the 8,000 Moroccan citizens who irregularly accessed Spanish territory between Monday and Wednesday, remains hospitalized after being hit with a baseball bat in the street shortly after midnight.

The event took place in a neighborhood on the outskirts of Ceuta near the main shopping center. The 112 received an emergency call and mobilized the Local Police, which intervened without having yet made any arrest for the attack, according to sources from the local Superior Headquarters.

Since the beginning of the migratory crisis unleashed by the Alawite Kingdom at dawn last Monday, detonations have been heard in different neighborhoods of the autonomous city and videos of people threatening migrants who continue to roam the streets have begun to circulate on social media with firearms. The National Police has identified at least one of the perpetrators of attacks of this nature.

So far this week at the University Hospital and the Primary Care Emergency Service, 516 people have been treated, 65 during the last 24 hours. The Moroccan migrant who tried to commit suicide by hanging himself from a pedestrian bridge next to the Tarajal border remains interned in the Hospital’s Psychiatry Area.

On the beach of Tarajal, the Civil Guard has recovered two bodies since Monday, both of young subjects of the Alawite Kingdom who died presumably by drowning in their attempt to reach the North African Spanish town.