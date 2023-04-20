The young Mexican Cristian Baltazar Torres, 18, died after being shot by elements of the Police Department of the Californian city of oxnard (USA). The incident occurred on April 7, after emergency services received reports that Torres was holding a knife and threatening residents who were passing through the 2000 block of East Bard Road. The agents tried to neutralize the young man with the discharges of a tasers and with a blank cartridge rifle, but failing to knock him down or disarm him, an officer fired at him on at least four occasions. Torres was pronounced dead shortly after being transported to the Ventura County Medical Center. The operation was recorded by the agents’ body cameras, and the images began to circulate on social networks this Tuesday.

The Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) has asked the US authorities to conduct an exhaustive investigation into the excessive use of force that caused the death of the young man. “Following an initial review of the incident by recognized legal specialists in the field of civil rights litigation, the opinion has been received that the use of deadly force against Cristian Baltazar was unreasonable in the circumstances presented in the video. ”, detailed the SRE it’s a statement. The agency promised to provide assistance to the Torres family, who had arrived on US soil a year ago.

