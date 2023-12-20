A young man's dream of immigrating to Canada ended in the corridors of the courts, after another young man tricked him into obtaining a work visa for him, in exchange for 17,600 dirhams, but he did not implement what was agreed upon, and refused to return the money to him, while the Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court of First Instance ruled obligating The defendant must return the amount to the plaintiff, and obligated him to pay the lawsuit fees and expenses.

In detail, the plaintiff stated that the defendant deluded him that he would obtain a visa for him to Canada, in exchange for 6,500 Canadian dollars. He received the amount, but he did not obtain a travel visa for him. He also refused to return the amount he received from him, despite his request for it several times.

The plaintiff added that he has witnesses to prove his claim, pointing out that he requested a ruling requiring the defendant to pay him the amount he seized, and obliging him to pay the lawsuit fees and expenses, and attorney’s fees, with the ruling including immediate entry into force and without bail.

The defendant indicated before the court that the lawsuit was rejected, because he denied receiving the amount, and that the plaintiff was the one who insisted on helping him obtain the visa, stressing that he alerted the plaintiff that he was not responsible for the refusal of the visa, and that he could not recover the amount if his request was rejected, and therefore the plaintiff expressed his agreement. The defendant submitted a request to obtain a visa to the plaintiff, but his request was rejected, and he is therefore not entitled to claim a refund of the amount, due to his prior knowledge of the procedures followed.

The plaintiff explained during his hearing that he agreed with the defendant to mediate for him to obtain the visa, and that the defendant has some people with whom he deals, and they can help him obtain the visa, but the defendant did not implement the agreement, and did not return the amount.

The defense witness confirmed after taking the oath that he had attended the agreement that was concluded between the two parties, and it included the defendant’s pledge to bring a lawsuit for the plaintiff from one of the people residing in Canada, to go there, after submitting the application for a visa. The agreement between them did not include the defendant’s pledge to complete the visa procedures. The plaintiff travels, but the claim is provided to the plaintiff, and he offers reconciliation to both parties; This is done by dividing the amount between them, with each of them bearing half the amount. The court confirmed in its merits that the witness’s testimony was productive in the case and consistent with what the plaintiff stated that he agreed with the defendant to provide the plaintiff with a lawsuit from a person residing in Canada, and it was not agreed to complete the visa procedures.

The court explained that it was satisfied with the testimony, and therefore considered that the truth of the agreement concluded between the two parties was related to the defendant’s obligation to provide a travel visa to the plaintiff in exchange for 6,500 Canadian dollars. The defendant acknowledged that he had received the amount, and also acknowledged that he had not completed the plaintiff’s travel visa procedures, and determined that the agreement included bringing a lawsuit only, and that he would have violated what was agreed upon, and the ruling was directed to oblige him to return the amount that he received based on Article 318 of the Civil Transactions Law, and accordingly the ruling was decided. The court obligated the defendant to pay the plaintiff 17,600 dirhams (equivalent to 6,500 Canadian dollars) and obligated him to pay the lawsuit fees and expenses.

