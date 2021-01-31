The Abu Dhabi Appeals Court upheld a ruling of the Court of First Instance requiring a young man to pay a girl 750,000 dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damage he caused as a result of the fraud and fraud that he practiced on her, after he got acquainted with her through social media programs, and delusions of his desire to marry her, and threatened her By showing pictures of her on the internet showing her charms to force her to give him money.

In the details, a girl filed a lawsuit against a young man, demanding that he pay her 550,000 dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damage he caused as a result of the fraud and fraud that he practiced on her, noting that the defendant guided her to display pictures of her on the Internet showing her charms for her pregnancy Due to giving him sums of money, and he managed to seize 700,000 dirhams from it, and he was convicted for the facts of her threat by a final penal ruling.

During the hearing of the case, the plaintiff was represented in person, as well as the defendant in person, and they exchanged notes, and the defendant in his memoranda ended the request to reject the case, while the plaintiff submitted a memorandum that included an amendment in the requests by adding a request to oblige the defendant to pay her the amount seized, indicating that the damages The materiality that she suffered as a result of the defendant’s act consisted in her borrowing sums from her friends and from a bank to give the defendant money, in addition to the moral damages, which were offensive to her feelings. 50 thousand dirhams and expenses, except for requests.

The defendant did not accept the ruling, so he appealed against it before the appeal, demanding the annulment of the judgment, and arguing that the summary court has no jurisdiction to hear the case because its value as determined by the appellant is 550 thousand dirhams. He also criticized the court overestimating the compensation, and it ruled the appellant against it more than it requested as it requested Compensation of 550 thousand dirhams, and that the court ruled her 700 thousand dirhams.

The Court of Appeal clarified in the merits of its ruling that the appellant’s awareness that the court of first instance had ruled the appellant against her more than it requested in response to it that the judgment had referred to the appellant’s recent requests in which she demanded the amount decided upon. The court also relied on what was proven by the penal rulings that ruled that the amount The amount seized by the appellant is 700,000 dirhams, and the court decided to accept the appeal in the form of its subject matter by rejecting it, confirming the judgment, and obligating the appellant to pay the expenses including attorney fees.





