Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled that a young man must pay a car rental company an amount of 14,900 dirhams, the rental value of a vehicle that the defendant rented and refused to pay.

In detail, a car rental company filed a lawsuit against a young man, demanding that he pay it an amount of 17,435 dirhams, the remaining financial value of the rented car, according to the contract signed between them, in addition to fees, expenses and attorney fees. He pointed out that under a vehicle rental contract, the defendant rented a new vehicle from the plaintiff for a daily rent of 300 dirhams per day, and it remained in his possession for 68 days, during which he paid 5,500 dirhams, and refused to pay the remaining amount due.

For its part, the court explained in the grounds of its ruling that it is evident from the vehicle rental contract that is the basis of the lawsuit that the defendant had contracted with the plaintiff to rent a vehicle from her for a rent of 300 dirhams per day, and he paid an amount of 5,500 dirhams as part of the rental value, and refused to pay the rest of the amount due to her to date, and the court did not prove anything other than what the plaintiff claims in the present lawsuit, especially since he did not appear despite being legally notified to pay the lawsuit with any defense or defense that would harm her, and the court did not prove that the defendant was innocent of any amounts claimed in this lawsuit other than what was paid, and therefore it is evident to the court that the amount due to the plaintiff is 14,900 dirhams after deducting what was paid by the defendant, and it ruled to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff 14,900 dirhams in accordance with the reasons and to oblige him to pay the fees and expenses of the lawsuit.