The Palestinian News Agency said that in addition to the death of the young man, dozens of injuries were recorded as suffocation from poisonous gas, during clashes with the Israeli army in the eastern region of Nablus, after settlers stormed Joseph’s shrine.

According to the agency, large forces of the Israeli army stormed the eastern region, from several axes towards Amman Street, to secure settlers’ storming of Joseph’s shrine, and closed the street with earthen mounds.

Ahmed Jibril, director of the Red Crescent Ambulance and Emergency Center in Nablus, stated that the Israeli forces prevented the Red Crescent ambulance from reaching his 12-day-old baby who was severely suffocated by gas in the Dahiyeh area.

Jibril indicated that the Israeli forces targeted, with rubber-coated metal bullets, an ambulance, while it was transporting a patient near Balata refugee camp, which broke its windshield.

The pioneers of social networking sites and local news platforms shared videos, which they said were of the bombing of an Israeli bulldozer in Nablus, and to confront the Israeli forces.