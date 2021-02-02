The man had to be treated for bruises and smoke inhalation, but in principle his condition was not serious Several toilets attend to the injured young man. / DC

A young man had to be treated for bruises and smoke inhalation after the fire that broke out on Tuesday morning in the abandoned ship in which he lived in Cieza. The events occurred around 8.30 am, when 112 was alerted to the fire, which was located in a warehouse located on the Murcia road, in front of the Prince Nightclub.

A crew of firefighters from the Cieza park quickly moved to the scene and were able to take control of the flames. The young man, of Moroccan origin, was treated by a specialized medical unit, although, in principle, his condition was not serious. Several units of the Local Police and the Civil Guard of Cieza also traveled to the place.