A young man from Cieza of about 20 years old is recovering from the group aggression of which he was a victim during the early hours of this past Sunday, police sources reported. Apparently, the young man, who along with other friends was in the vicinity of a well-known nightclub in the town, was attacked by a group of people, causing various injuries and the deviation of a vertebra.

After the attack, the boy was treated by several friends and, since he complained of severe lower back pain, he was taken in a private vehicle to the Hospital de la Vega Lorenzo Guirao. In recent months similar incidents have been taking place in Cieza during the weekends.

A year ago now, a young man spent several days admitted to the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital in Murcia with a head injury, while two other boys were injured when they refused to give a cigarette to their aggressor on a street in the old town of Cieza.