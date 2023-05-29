The Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal for Family and Civil and Administrative Claims amended a ruling by the Court of First Instance that obligated a young man to pay 10,000 dirhams to a company in compensation for material and moral damages resulting from his entering the company against the will of its owner. Moral damage is expected.

In the details, a company filed a lawsuit against a young man demanding material and moral compensation for entering the company’s headquarters against the will of its owner, and attempting to seize a car from the place designated for the presence of cars in the company, and he was accompanied by two people who fled before the police arrived, and he was criminally convicted of the charge assigned to him and punished with a fine of 1000 dirhams.

The young man submitted an answer memorandum that included his denial of the case and that the case was devoid of any evidence, and he requested that it be dismissed for lack of validity and evidence. The Court of First Instance issued its ruling obliging the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 10 thousand dirhams as compensation for the material and moral damages incurred and obliging him to pay fees and expenses.

The ruling did not satisfy the young man, so he appealed against it, demanding that the case be dismissed for lack of validity, proof, and lack of entitlement.

The appellant mourned the appealed judgment for the wrong application of the law and the breach of the right of defense for reasons arising from the fact that the company in which he works – the appellant – is the owner of the vehicle and it was delivered to the appellant for the purpose of inspecting and purchasing it, and that the appellant was present at the headquarters of the appellate company based on the invitation of the appellant’s son to hand over the vehicle after If he expresses his unwillingness to purchase the vehicle.

He pointed out that the ruling was erroneous, as it ruled for the appellant to compensate her for the inconvenience of her workers, because what is proven is that the incident was in the garage of the appellee company and there are no witnesses, and therefore there are no workers who were disturbed, in addition to that the case was devoid of evidence that damages had occurred to the appellant.

And the Court of Appeal stated that the criminal ruling decided decisively on an issue related to the occurrence of the act that constitutes the common basis between the criminal and civil lawsuits, which is the appellant’s mistake by entering the company against the will of its owner, and this matter may not be discussed again, as the obituary is against the ruling that an unfounded error has not been proven.

She indicated that she believes, contrary to what was stated in the appealed ruling, that the company does not deserve compensation for moral damage, since the company is a legal person and it is not envisaged that moral damage will occur to it, and therefore it deserves compensation for material damage only, and the court estimates it at 5000 dirhams, and accordingly the court decides to support The appealed judgment in terms of material compensation, its revocation in terms of moral compensation, and partial modification of the amount of compensation adjudged.

The accused tried to seize a car from the parking lot inside the company.