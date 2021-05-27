The Traffic and Patrols Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police announced that, in cooperation with Al-Jazirah Al-Hamra Comprehensive Police Station, detectives have arrested and commented. A 17-year-old, who does not have a driver’s license, ran over three persons of Asian nationality, who were on the shoulder of one of the internal roads in The emirate then fled from the scene of the accident to an unknown destination, leaving behind a severely injured person, and others with moderate injuries.

In detail, the Director of the Investigation and Commentary Branch at the Traffic and Patrols Department in Ras Al Khaimah Police, Captain Abdul Rahman Ahmed Al Shehhi, said that the operation room had received a report stating that there had been a run over and runaway accident on one of the internal roads of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. The investigation and comment to the author’s website.

He explained that the injured were transported by the National Ambulance to Sheikh Khalifa Hospital, to receive the necessary treatment, while the investigation officers and commentators searched for the perpetrator of the accident, indicating that the cause of the accident was found and it was found that he is 17 years old and does not have a driver’s license, where he was referred to Al-Jazirah Al-Hamra Comprehensive Police Station, and seized his vehicle in the vehicle storage yard.

She indicated that the driver was charged with three charges, namely: committing a run over accident, running away from the place and driving without a driver’s license, as he was referred to the competent authorities necessary to take legal action against him.

He stated that the perpetrator of the accident escaped from the site made him into a greater error because by doing so he had committed two crimes instead of one, pointing out that all drivers must immediately stop the vehicle and report a run over accident and not flee from the site in order to avoid committing another charge under the clause (escape) from a case. Criminal, urging everyone to abide by traffic and traffic rules.

Al Shehhi stressed that the Ras Al Khaimah Police is keen to implement the value of justice, which is one of the values ​​of the Ministry of Interior, which aims to achieve equality among all members of society, without discrimination, regardless of the status, gender or religion of the person, and will not hesitate to prosecute the perpetrators of crimes, in order to preserve the rights of And the property of others affected, with the aim of ensuring justice and equality for all, and promoting a sense of justice and security in the souls of community members, through the absolute willingness to perform the duty and pursue rights with integrity and sincerity, without exercising any kind of prejudice or discrimination.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

