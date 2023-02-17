Al Ain Court of First Instance decided to transfer traffic violations amounting to 6,000 dirhams for one of the vehicles from the traffic file of its owner to the traffic number of a friend of his, because the latter took the vehicle without the knowledge or consent of its owner, and committed several violations that include a violation that requires imprisonment.

In the details, a young man filed a lawsuit against a friend of his, requesting that violations committed by his car be transferred to the defendant’s traffic code, indicating that he took the vehicle owned by him without his knowledge or consent, and committed the violations with it.

He said that when he asked the defendant to return the vehicle, he refused, and continued to possess it until he was arrested on charges of abuse, and he was convicted under a criminal ruling, pointing out that the defendant committed traffic violations on the vehicle during this period in the amount of 6,000 dirhams, and one of the violations includes a prison sentence. , which prompted him to file a lawsuit.

The plaintiff submitted a document for his claim, a copy of the vehicle license, a copy of the fines, and a copy of the criminal judgment, while the defendant did not attend the lawsuit sessions despite his announcement.

For its part, the court indicated, in the reasons for its ruling, that it is established from reviewing the papers that the vehicle, which is the subject of the lawsuit, is owned by the plaintiff, and was in the possession of the defendant on the date of the commission of the incident, which is the subject of the criminal lawsuit. The violations required to be transferred were on his traffic code on the same date, and therefore he will be questioned about the violations that occurred on the vehicle while he was in possession of it, especially since the defendant did not appear, whether in person or by an agent on his behalf, in order to pay the lawsuit with any defense or defense that harms it.

The court ruled obliging the defendant to transfer the traffic violations committed on the vehicle, the subject of the lawsuit, from the name of the plaintiff to his traffic code.