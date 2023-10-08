The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court ruled that a young man must pay his friend 50,000 dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages he suffered as a result of the defendant entering his residence, using drugs, and assaulting him by beating him.

In detail, a young man filed a lawsuit against a friend of his, requesting that he be obligated to pay him 100,000 dirhams in material and moral compensation, and obligating him to pay the expenses, fees, and fees, with the ruling including expedited enforcement, indicating that the defendant entered his house and consumed narcotic substances there, then assaulted him. He was convicted under a final criminal ruling, and he submitted a medical report on the injuries he suffered, while the defendant did not appear despite being informed by phone text message.

For its part, the court explained in the merits of its ruling that the ruling issued in criminal matters has authority in the civil lawsuit before the civil courts whenever it has made a necessary decision on the occurrence of the act that constitutes the common basis between the criminal and civil lawsuits, and on the legal description of this act and its attribution to its perpetrator, noting that What is established in the criminal ruling is the defendant’s conviction on charges of assaulting the plaintiff, entering his residence, and using drugs.

Regarding the request for compensation for moral, moral, and material damages, the court indicated that what is established in the criminal rulings is that the defendant entered the plaintiff’s residence without his permission, assaulted him, and caused him material damage, represented by injuries described in the medical report, in addition to the moral damages he suffered, represented by The fear, sadness, and heartbreak that befell him, due to the assault he was subjected to by the defendant, and the latter’s entry into his residence without his permission, is what the court deems necessary to compensate the plaintiff for all the material and moral damages he suffered due to the defendant’s mistake. The court ruled to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff 50,000 dirhams, obligated the defendant to pay fees and expenses, and rejected any other requests.